Pedestrian hit by car near Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hit by a car near Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet Sunday night.

Police issued an alert about the crash on South Mt. Juliet Road near Providence Parkway about 8:50 p.m.

The victim was seriously injured. An identity has not been released.

South Mt. Juliet Road was closed to drivers for about an hour while authorities remained at the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. Further details weren’t immediately known.

