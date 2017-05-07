Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, May 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday is the last day for the Tennessee Craft Fair at Centennial Park.

It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. If you’re interested you better get there because people come from all over for this craft fair. It’s free to get in and do a little shopping!

Cinco de Mayo was Friday, but at Nissan Stadium they’ve been celebrating all weekend long with the first ever Nashville Taco Festival. It starts at noon and the party doesn’t stop until 8 p.m. It’s just $25 to get in.

Enjoy your Sunday!