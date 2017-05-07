Green Hills home destroyed in massive fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in Green Hills was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning and fire officials say one resident is still missing.

The fire happened at a home in the 1000 block of Battery Lane just before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the home, which is far from the road behind trees, they found it was completely engulfed in flames.

An official with the Nashville Fire Department told News 2 that two people were inside the home when the fire began but only one has been found so far.

Multiple fire crews from across Nashville were called to the home to assist help fight the blaze.

Gas lines near the home have had to be disconnected.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Battery Lane house fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)