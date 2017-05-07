‘Giving until the end’: Friends remember Franklin woman killed while saving dog

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin woman hit and killed by a car while trying to help an injured dog is being remembered.

Robbin Holland’s friends say she was giving until the very end, describing her as a selfless soul that left a remarkable impression on the Franklin community.

“Everybody knew her and she wasn’t just a sideline participant. She was front and center helping everybody,” Renee Rizzo told News 2.

From announcing at Franklin High School football games to acting in her church’s theater group, friends say Holland was constantly involved in the community.

“Robbin, oh my goodness, was the most compassionate human being that I ever met. She did not meet a stranger; she would help anybody,” Rizzo explained.

On Friday night while helping a dog that was hit by a car, Holland’s life came to a tragic end when she was hit by an SUV.

“Trying to save the life of a dog and not even thinking about her own life in that moment… I mean she was just giving until the very end,” said Rizzo.

Rizzo is the CEO of Hope Clinic for Women where Holland worked for years serving outside of her job title as a mentor to many.

“Robbin was even a mentor for me when I first met her. She just has a very gentle maternal spirit about her.”

Anna Lawrence also worked with Holland.

“Our desks were right next to each other, so there were many times that I would come in and plop down and we would cry together and pray together and talk about life, and no matter what she always knew the right things to say. She’s one of the most godliest woman I’ve ever met in my life. Somebody that I truly want to be like,” said Lawrence.

As heartbroken as Holland’s friends are, they are confident they will see her again.

“Oh I just love her, loved her, love her and going to miss her, but I’ll see her on the other side,” Lawrence explained.

As much as Holland gave to the community, friends and family say she was a wife, a mother and a grandmother first.

She was most recently a business teacher at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

Her funeral services will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Tuesday.