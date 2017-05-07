Cyclist stops in Lebanon along cross-country trip to honor POWs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is riding his bike across the country in an effort to honor those who have fought for our country, and on Sunday his journey brought him to the Nashville area.

Courtney Anderson left Salt Lake City, Utah, last month. His destination is Washington DC, where he plans to meet with members of Rolling Thunder.

The group dedicated to supporting prisoners of war and those missing in action, and they’ll be riding from the Pentagon to the Vietnam Wall while there.

Anderson spoke with News 2’s sister station in Utah about the idea behind his trip.

“In this day and age of protest, I think it’s important that instead of sitting down for the National Anthem, we stand up and show our support especially for POWs, MIAs, all veterans,” he explained.

His father served in the Vietnam War. The two met up in Lebanon on Sunday so the 73-year-old father could ride with Anderson as much as he’s able.