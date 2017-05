NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car slammed into a home near Lipscomb University Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of Shackleford Road around 7:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver told officers at the scene he’s been drinking, according to Metro police.

No other injuries were reported.