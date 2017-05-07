Accident involving Chicago bus leaves 4 dead

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say four people have been killed in an accident involving a city bus and a vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill says the accident occurred early Sunday on the city’s west side. She didn’t have other details, including a cause of the accident and numbers of injuries.

Tannehill says officers from the department’s major-incident unit are at the scene. The Chicago Transit Authority also is assisting with the crash investigation, including by reviewing surveillance video from the bus.

Agency spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski says the crash involved a No. 20 bus that was heading eastbound on Madison. It happened at the intersection of Madison Street and Talman Avenue.