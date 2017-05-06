Tennesseee Vols wide receiver Josh Smith charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver , Josh Smith, 23, was arrested on charges of domestic assault early Saturday morning.

Smith and his roommate, Kennedy Foster, were reportedly drinking together when they got into a fight.

Foster sustained injuries to his face, but stated that he could not remember how many time he was hit, according to WKRN’s sister station WATE.

The fight allegedly started when Foster locked himself in his bedroom. WATE reported Smith said he became concerned for his well being and broke down the door.

When he entered the room, Smith reportedly told police Foster “looked at him as if he was an intruder,” then the fight broke out.

Foster allegedly said, “We fought, and he got the better side.”

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the University of Tennessee about Smith’s team status but has not received a response at this time.

Smith is being held at Knox County Detention Facility on a $2,000 bond.