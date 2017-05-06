Parents upset after Crieve Hall day care closes with little warning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of families in Crieve Hall were notified that their child care facility is closing its doors immediately.

Parents told News 2 the first they heard of Southminster Child Care Center closing was late Friday night when a brief email was sent from the facility.

“What are we going to do Monday? It’s definitely pretty scary,” parent Chris Lockard said.

His daughter Oli has been attending the daycare for more than a year.

As a board member at the center, Lockard couldn’t believe it when he received a two sentence email Friday night stating that the child care facility is closing.

“We get the email and it’s just complete shock, thought it was a hoax, thought it was an email hack,” he said.

Lockard worries not only where Oli will go, but he also has a second child on the way.

“Wait lists are too long. There’s such a shortage of them, especially as Nashville grows. Not a lot of options, so it’s pretty scary,” he said.

He took a proactive approach, calling an emergency meeting at his house that drew dozens of parents as well as teachers.

“You could tell the teachers were visibly upset because that’s their livelihood, that’s their job. There’s staff now who are out of work, there’s parents who could potentially lose their jobs because they don’t have childcare and there’s no alternatives for us, a lot of us,” he said.

Lockard believes a shortage of teachers at the facility led to the sudden closure.

“There’s such a shortage of them, because they don’t get paid a lot,” he explained.

The concerned parents are now pulling together their resources hoping to entice more teachers to the job.

They created a GoFundMe account to help save the daycare.

There will also be an open forum held Sunday afternoon at the church.