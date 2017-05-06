Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, May 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sevier Park Festival is back by popular demand with live music, plenty of things to keep the kids entertained and an Edley’s hot wing eating contest.

The best of all is it’s free! The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. The weather could not be better for it, too.

Friday was Cinco De Mayo but keep the party going at Nissan Stadium for the first ever Nashville Taco Festival. It starts at noon and doesn’t end until 8 p.m. For just $25 you’re in.

If you didn’t make the trip to Churchill Downs, don’t worry we have our own Derby party. Music City Derby Day at the Cordelle at 3:30 p.m. It’s $90, but that money supports Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Also if you’re in Franklin there is a Derby Day party at the Cool Springs Marriott and it’s free! But they are accepting donations to help with a scholarship fund.

Enjoy your Saturday!