NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting near downtown Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at 14th Avenue North and Ireland Street.

The victim was shot in the groin, according to police. He was last listed in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

The suspect remains at large. A description has not released, but police did say the person fled in a gray SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.