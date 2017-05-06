Man arrested, accused of assaulting bus rider

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky police have arrested a man they say assaulted a person on a transit bus Friday evening.

According to a release, the alleged assault happened around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a Kentucky hospital before being airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with life-threatening injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows Daniel Dulin assaulted the victim by striking him multiple times with his fists while on a Fulton transit bus.

Dulin was taken into custody on Tom Drive in Graves County early Saturday morning. He is charged with first-degree assault and remains jailed in Graves County.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 270-856-3721, Tips can also be called in anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.