Health department inspects homes in effort to reduce mosquito breeding areas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –The Metro Public Health Department was out Saturday morning inspecting homes in an effort to reduce breeding areas.

About 200 home inspections were conducted in Woodbine, 12South and Melrose areas.

Those particular areas were chosen because mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the past.

Officials told News 2 they found standing water in flower pots, children’s toy and pools covers during their visits. Standing water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Health department personnel also showed residents how to protect themselves from mosquito bites.