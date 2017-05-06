Ex-Kentucky judge indicted on rape, other charges

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former school board member and ex-judge in Kentucky has been indicted on charges of rape, witness tampering and prostitution.

Tim Nolan also faces charges of human trafficking and providing a minor with drugs and alcohol. An indictment Thursday doesn’t reveal many details about the case against the 70-year-old Nolan. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the indictment said he tried to induce a possible witness to not testify or change their story.

Nolan’s attorney Margo Grubbs says the charges are baseless and Nolan intends to mount a vigorous defense.

Nolan has resigned from the Campbell County school board. He had been elected in November.

The newspaper reports that after leaving the bench in the mid-1980s, Nolan became a fixture in local politics.