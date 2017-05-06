Driver killed in hit-and-run crash on I-24 near Joelton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 24 West near Joelton early Saturday morning.

It happened near mile marker 32 around 1:15 a.m.

A white sedan was traveling westbound with two people inside when it was hit from behind, lost control and hit a guardrail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with minor injuries.

Metro police told News 2 witnesses reported seeing a red Dodge Magnum traveling at a high rate of speed around the time of the crash and red paint was found on the victim’s car.

While the Metro police fatal team was still on the scene investigating, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper stopped a red Dodge Magnum going 99 mph on I-24 East near mile marker 15 in Montgomery County.

Metro police said the Magnum had front end damage that is consistent with the impact with the white sedan.

The driver was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The roadway was closed for five hours during the investigation.