David Price’s Miracle Field opens in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grand opening ceremony for David Price’s Miracle Field was held in Murfreesboro Saturday.

The custom-designed, rubberized baseball field was built especially for children and adults with special needs.

Price, and his Project One Four Foundation, raised the money to build Miracle Field.

Price is a Murfreesboro native and Blackman High School graduate. He now plays for the Boston Red Sox.

