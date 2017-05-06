David Price’s Miracle Field opens in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grand opening ceremony for David Price’s Miracle Field was held in Murfreesboro Saturday.
The custom-designed, rubberized baseball field was built especially for children and adults with special needs.
Price, and his Project One Four Foundation, raised the money to build Miracle Field.
Price is a Murfreesboro native and Blackman High School graduate. He now plays for the Boston Red Sox.
David Price’s Miracle Field
David Price’s Miracle Field x
Latest Galleries
-
12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts
-
12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts
-
Arrests in Jalen Johnson case
-
Damerial Jones, Dontae Thomas, and Randolph Newsom
-
Nashville drug bust
-
Stolen items recovered from Smyrna home
-
8 arrested in Murfreesboro drug bust
-
Music Row crash injures 4
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom