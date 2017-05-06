Call for moving James K. Polk’s body put off until next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A resolution calling for the body of President James K. Polk to be exhumed from the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol won’t be taken up in the state House this session.

The Senate in March passed the measure calling for the bodies of the 11th president and his wife, Sarah, to be moved about 50 miles to the grounds of the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia.

The House Delayed Bills Committee had voted to take up the bill even though it came to the chamber after the filing deadline. But Rep. Bill Sanderson, a Kenton Republican who chairs the State Government Subcommittee, says there’s not enough time to consider the measure this session.

Polk, a former Tennessee governor, died just three months after his presidential term ended in 1849.