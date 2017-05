CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bronze plaque was reported stolen from an outdoor community amphitheater in Crossville.

The theft at the Cumberland County – Crossville Community Amphitheater was reported by city employees on Thursday.

According to authorities, the commemorative plaque is valued at $1,000 and was commissioned in 2011 in recognition of individual sponsors who supported the project.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 931-200-1173.