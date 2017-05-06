Aunt Jemima frozen products recalled due to Listeria concerns

(WCMH) – Frozen waffles, pancakes and French toast products made by Aunt Jemima are being recalled due to the potential presence of Listeria.
Pinnacle Foods Inc. announced the recall Friday.
The recall affects all packages of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast slices, regardless of Best By date.
Testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant where the products are produced.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.
This announcement applies only to the Aunt Jemima frozen products listed below and does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.
All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:
|17 Retail Products
|PKG UPC
|AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
|019600054603
|AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
|019600054801
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600057703
|AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600058908
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600059684
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
|019600061007
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062004
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062103
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062202
|AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062301
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064701
|AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064909
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
|019600066408
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600068204
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600069102
|AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
|019600435907
|AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
|019600435921
2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|Product
|PKG UPC
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
|051000063915
|HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
|658276202903
No other Aunt Jemima branded or Hungry Man branded products or any other products produced by Pinnacle Foods are included within this recall.
Consumers should not consume these products. Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.
PHOTOS: Aunt Jemima recall
PHOTOS: Aunt Jemima recall x
Latest Galleries
-
12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts
-
12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts
-
Arrests in Jalen Johnson case
-
Damerial Jones, Dontae Thomas, and Randolph Newsom
-
Nashville drug bust
-
Stolen items recovered from Smyrna home
-
8 arrested in Murfreesboro drug bust
-
Music Row crash injures 4
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom