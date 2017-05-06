Arrest made after man dies from injuries in shooting near MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arrest has been made after a 23-year-old died from his injuries sustained in a shooting at an apartment complex near Middle Tennessee State University’s campus.

Police said Jessie Buford was shot multiple times at the Student Quarters apartments on Greenland Drive just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he later died.

According to Murfreesboro police spokesman, Kyle Evans, Lammoris Jones is now in custody and is charged with first degree homicide.

A motive has not been released.

Thursday’s shooting is among several that have happened in recent weeks near MTSU’s campus, with at least two happening at or near the same apartment complex. Two people were arrested in those two shootings last week, and another man was injured in a separate shooting on the other side of campus last Saturday.

The police department is staffing extra officers in marked and unmarked patrol cars, as well as having officers conduct foot patrols in the area.