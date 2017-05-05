Young Nashville entrepreneurs use coffee to help students with college debt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Youth violence is a growing trend in Nashville. This year alone several teenagers were arrested for murder and many other violent crimes.

But there is a flip side. There are many more successful stories of young people excelling.

There is a group of young entrepreneurs who are hoping to sip their way to the top of the coffee world and help students with college debt at the same time.

It’s a morning staple for many, a cup of Joe, and for young entrepreneurs CEO Gregory August and COO Derrion Malik Hall, they are not just selling coffee. They are selling dreams.

“A seed of success with every sip. That is the slogan,” Hall said.

They started the business their business Coffee4College in March.

“Coffee4College is a social enterprise trying to help students lower the cost of college by selling coffee bags,” August said.

It’s the brainchild of August, a 17-year old La Vergne High School student. He doesn’t have the best GPA or ACT score, but he had something else drive and determination.

“This solves the problem for the people who are not the smartest person in the room but who have the work ethic to do it,” August said.

Soon, other students will be able to join on as sales people and share the profits.

The price of the coffee is $16 for a 16 oz. bag.

“A portion of that money they sale from that college bag will go to an account personally from them for their college tuition,” Hall said.

August and Hall along pitched their business model to the Oasis Venture program through the Oasis Center and won a $1,000 grant.

“Entrepreneurship is the pathway out of poverty,” said Oasis Venture Director Brandon Hill. “They’re one example of lots of innovated and creative young people in Nashville who want to be a part of Nashville’s growth.”

The young businessmen have already secured a local roaster who is able to get coffee beans from near and far.

“Asia, Africa, Central American, just places around the world,” Hall told News 2.

Last week, the young businessmen were invited to set up a test table at Google Fiber in Nashville and introduced their business to others.

Marketing Lead and Hillsboro High student Yahya Ali has joined the team.

They may have started small, but they have much bigger plans; They would like to see Coffee4College in as many coffee pots as possible.

“We want students to sell to people like schools, professional businesses, police stations, fire stations, really wherever coffee is being sipped that is where we want to sell it,” Hall said.

The young entrepreneurs are sowing seeds one coffee bean at a time.

“When you drink our coffee, it’s a double satisfaction feeling because you know you’ve done something good for a student, but you know you also drinking a coffee that you enjoy,” Hall added.

If you are a student and you’re interested in joining this business, or if you are an investor, you can find Coffee4College on FaceBook.