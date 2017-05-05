Tennessee House OKs tightened amusement park safety rules

The Associated Press Published:
Members of the Greeneville Fire Department help people off the ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair in Greeneville, Tenn., Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. A few people who fell 30 to 45 feet from a Ferris wheel in Tennessee were responsive and answering questions Monday night, police said. (O.J. Early/The Greeneville Sun via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee could soon tighten amusement park safety regulations after people were injured on rides in two incidents last year.

The Tennessee House passed a bill Thursday with heightened safety requirements. The Senate approved it Wednesday, so it heads to Gov. Bill Haslam.

In September, eight people were hospitalized after a ride shut down at the Delta Fair in Memphis.

At the Greene County Fair in August, three girls fell 30 to 45 feet and were injured when a Ferris wheel basket overturned.

The legislation would increase inspections and let state regulators hire inspectors or keep using third-party groups.

It would require operators to be at least 16 years old, running one ride at a time and present while it runs.

It would let injured people sue ride owners and operators.