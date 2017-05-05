TBI investigates after man in police custody appears to have shot self

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding an in-custody death that happened early Friday morning in Sumner County.

According to the TBI, initial reports indicate a man was arrested overnight by Gallatin police and he had apparently hidden a weapon on himself.

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said while the man was in the back seat of the patrol car, he retrieved his gun and appears to have shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.