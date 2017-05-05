Tad Cummins case to be featured on 20/20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The manhunt for former teacher Tad Cummins captured the country’s attention and Friday night ABC’s 20/20 will devote its coverage to the case.

Cummins had been in jail in Sacramento, California after his capture in the northern part of the state. He is currently being extradited back to Tennessee.

ABC’s 20/20 will take a close look Cummins’ month on the run and what’s next for him.

News 2 spoke to local defense attorney Rob McGuire about the case against Cummins.

“We don’t know exactly what statements that he has made, we don’t know what statements the young lady has made to investigators. Those will both be very important. We know he has made statements to other people about things he has done he had been in communication with his estranged wife, all of those things will be major pieces of evidence against him,” said McGuire.

“I think it’s going to be a very difficult case to defend. I think it’s going to be the kind of case where you are going to be looking to secure a plea agreement to give him some daylight at the end of the tunnel,” added McGuire.

20/20 airs at 9 p.m. on News 2.

