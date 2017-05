NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) St. Henry School in West Meade was evacuated Friday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

The school, located at 6401 Harding Pike, received the threat via email, according to Metro police.

Metro police told News 2 the principal decided to send students home for the day out of an abundance of caution.

