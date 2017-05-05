Sheriff: Man arrested for stabbing Grundy County clerk

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)- A suspect in a stabbing of a Grundy County convenience store clerk was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Dylan Hilton is in the county jail and will be formally charged once his paperwork is finished by the arresting officer.

A bond hearing was scheduled for him on Friday morning.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff, Hilton walked into a convenience store in Monteagle, walked behind the counter, and began stabbing the clerk.

The clerk sustained multiple lacerations but was able to escape the attack. Surveillance video show Hilton grabbing cash from the register after the clerk fled.

The clerk was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Afterwards the stabbing, Hilton allegedly tried to carjack someone on Highway 127 in Pelham.

The would-be carjacking victim was able to fight him off. Marion County deputies later took him into custody in Marion County, with help from Hamilton County deputies.