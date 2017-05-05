Recent shootings at apartment near MTSU have residents concerned

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four shootings in the last week near Middle Tennessee State University’s campus has students and police concerned.

Three of the shootings happened at Student Quarters on Greenland Drive, with the most recent claiming the life of a 23-year-old Thursday.

“It happened right outside my bedroom door, my bedroom window,” Kaitlynn Means said.

She told News 2 she called 911.

“I heard what sounded to me like more than 10 gunshots. I’m not sure exactly how much and then I heard a bunch of screaming and yelling. I was too afraid to really look outside, because I didn’t want them to see me but it was just outside my room and I immediately called the cops,” she said.

Means added she took cover on the ground.

“I was terrified. I was crying and freaking out.”

Means told News 2 she has lived at the Murfreesboro apartment complex for two years and the recent shootings aren’t a first.

“Last year there were 2 shootings at our pool, too,” she said.

Means added that she has had enough and is moving out.

“I’m not coming back. I packed up all my stuff; I’m here picking up the last of my stuff. I’m packing everything up, I’m not coming back,” she said.

While Means is moving out of the complex she still hopes it makes some changes and increase security.

“They need to have way better security over here,” she said.

News 2 called the corporate office to see if they are making any changes, but have yet to hear back.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

Thursday’s shooting is among several that have happened in recent weeks near MTSU’s campus, with at least two happening at or near the same apartment complex. Two people were arrested in those two shootings last week, and another man was injured in a separate shooting on the other side of campus last Saturday.

The police department is staffing extra officers in marked and unmarked patrol cars, as well as having officers conduct foot patrols in the area.