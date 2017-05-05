New Music City Star stop coming to Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic is a huge issue across Middle Tennessee, but those along Interstate 40 are getting some relief.

On May 10, construction will begin on a new train station on the Music City Star rail line in Wilson County.

The development is happening between Mt. Juliet and Lebanon in the Hamilton Springs area.

Joyanna Brassfield rides the Music City Star to and from downtown for work every day.

“You know exactly when to leave and when you are going to get there; you don’t have to play the guessing game of ‘oh, I have a meeting am I going to make it on time or is there going to be an accident,’” she told News 2.

According to the Regional Transportation Authority, there are about a thousand people who commute on the train each day and that number has gone up over the years.

“We get some cars that are standing room only whenever our commuter service in the afternoon coming back from Nashville,” said Amanda Clelland.

The RTA and Jack Bell’s company are breaking ground on a one of a kind train station that is surrounded by a small community.

So far, the Hamilton Springs area is home to more than 300 apartments, a retail shop is being built now and a retirement home is in the works.

“You’ll be able to live, shop, work from here or also walk to the train and go to Nashville,” said Bell.

With this idea coming to fruition, the train depot style community may be a model for others to ease the pain on the interstates.

“The communities in Mt. Juliet are looking for development that is transit oriented now and Donelson,” said Clelland.

Bell says it is a modern version of the old sleepy train towns but unlike those that disappeared when freight became less common.

Now, more people are asking for a new way to make it to Music City.

“I think this is the future but actually it is the past. If you go to cities up north, there are towns built around train stops,” said Bell.

That is something commuters like Brassfield can get on board with in the future.

The RTA and developers will break ground on May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the site near the Hamilton Springs Apartments on Gaston Drive off Lebanon Road.

Construction should be complete by the end of 2017.