Nearly $250K of stolen property recovered in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has recovered nearly $250,000 in stolen property in six separate theft cases.

Authorities recovered four all-terrain vehicles on Wednesday on Hampton Station Road. According to a release, the ATVs were stolen from a Clarksville home and are valued at around $10,000. Three juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the thefts.

On April 28, a stolen skid steer was found on Monticello Trace. The sheriff’s office said it was stolen from a business in Clarksville and is valued at $80,000.

A citizen also turned over a zero-turn lawn mower to authorities on the same day. Authorities said it had been stolen from a mowing business and is valued at $10,000. Thomas Holmes has been taken into custody and is charged with theft of property. He was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

A skid steer was recovered on April 25 on Rossview Road. It has been stolen from a Clarksville business and the property was worth about $35,000. John Wesley Carney was arrested and is charged with theft of property. His bond was set at $100,000.

A tractor and skid steer that were stolen from a family farm and a Nashville business were recovered on April 15 on Chapel Hill Road. The tractor is valued at $10,000 and the skid steer at $60,000.

Also on April 15, a second skid steer, trailer and other items were found on Old Highway 48. Authorities said the property was stolen from a Clarksville business and is valued at $32,500.

Arrests have not been made in all the cases.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.