WKRN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Nashville, Tenn., is looking for a National Sales Manager to manage, train and motivate a team of National Account Executives to meet and exceed national revenue goals to include WKRN, Digital and Digital Channel.

Successful candidate should be a dynamic leader preferably with five (5) years television sales experience, including national rep firm experience.

This position will be involved in all aspects of the sales operation with an emphasis on national business and digital development and in market relationships with national accounts.

This position also does require outside travel to key markets throughout the year.

The ideal candidate must be highly organized and motivated, with excellent communication skills and a working knowledge of Nielsen ratings, Excel, Wide Orbit, Strata and Kantar.

Send cover letter and resume to:

WKRN-TV

ATTN: Human Resources

441 Murfreesboro Road

Nashville, Tenn. 37210