Nashville attorney sheds light on how defense could be built for Tad Cummins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins is in federal custody on his way to Tennessee from California, where he was captured after 28 days on the run with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, but it may be a few days before his return.

Cummins faces a federal charge of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse.

On the state level, he faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

News 2 spoke with Worrick Robinson, a Nashville defense attorney unaffiliated with the case, to shed some light on how a defense may be built in this case.

“I think the defense is going to have to try to show that they were friends,” he said. “My thought is they’re probably going to try to show not only she was running to Mr. Cummins [but also] away from something at home.”

“We don’t know what that is or if it’s true or not, but they’ll try to show maybe there were issues at home,” Robinson continued, “that maybe it was her idea that she wanted to run away and he fell into an attempt to rescue her. I’ve seen that in the past.”

“Mr. Cummins is really going to struggle to try to get over the hurdle of relations with this girl,” the attorney also noted.

The 50-year-old has to face the federal charges against him first. There has been a motion filed to keep him in custody pending the outcome of a trial.

The motion sites Cummins is a huge flight risk because he has shown he’s capable of evading authorities.

