NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Briley Parkway near the Nashville airport Friday evening.

Metro police said it happened near the Elm Hill Pike exit before 5:30 p.m.

The victim died at the scene. Further details have not been released.

Several lanes of Briley were shut down while Metro police investigate. Traffic was backed up for miles.

