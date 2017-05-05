Major resurfacing project underway on Nashville thoroughfare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major resurfacing project in Nashville is under way, but some drivers say the work is causing damage to cars.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is repaving a nearly four-mile stretch of Nolensville Pike between Elysian Fields to Wingrove Street.

Before the road can be resurfaced, it first has to be milled down, leaving jagged grooves in the pavement.

Manhole covers that were once flush with the road are now sticking up a few inches, which can be hazardous for passing vehicles.

Aaron Lane, manager of Bass Tire on Nolensville Pike, says he’s already had customers come in with damage caused by the road work.

One woman’s steel rim was bent from hitting a manhole cover.

Lane recommends slowing down on a road like that.

“Take it easy. Be aware of your surroundings,” said Lane. “Watch those manhole covers and the grooves in those roads. Because it will make your car really want to fishtail.”

TDOT says the road should be repaved by the end of May.