Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted to a Nashville hospital last night after suffering a stroke.

According to her official Facebook page, it happened at Lynn’s home in Hurricane Mills in Humphreys County.

The 85-year-old is reportedly responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

The post on her Facebook page says doctors advised her to stay off the road while recuperating, leading to the postponement of upcoming shows.

For information on when shows will be rescheduled, visit LorettaLynn.com.