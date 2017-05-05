In wake of AMBER Alert, Maury County Schools makes two big policy changes

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two big changes are coming to Maury County Public Schools in the wake of the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.

A task force was formed in early April to discuss district policies and procedures related to incidents involving staff and students.

The committee held their final meeting Friday, and schools spokeswoman Kim Dodridge announced two changes that were decided upon.

The first is required sexual abuse training for all Maury County Schools employees. Training begins this summer in July.

Dr. Robb Killen, supervisor of counselling and mental health for the district, suggested the training and recommended several possible programs for both the staff and students.

Killen said he’d like to see all employees trained each year as well an all-school assembly held for students. He also recommended each school have two to four age-appropriate programs for students each year in addition to the assembly.

The second change involves how complaints are handled within each school and the administration as a whole. The school system has created a new Investigations Procedure Checklist.

The document lists a series of things that must be done when and if a complaint is filed against an employee and outlines how school administrators should handle it. Maury County School’s chief of staff, Amanda Hargrove, will deliver those new procedures to all supervisors and all school administrators. The procedures are effective immediately.

