Hundreds of Middle Tenn. pools inspected ahead of summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Inspectors are out in full force at Middle Tennessee neighborhood and community pools getting ready to open for the year.

So what do these inspectors look for? News 2 went behind the scenes with Metro Public Health Department inspector Tommy Eubanks to find out.

“We’re making sure that everything is clean, safe, healthy, and in good repair that everything is working as is intended,” said Eubanks.

“I am looking at all of their pool equipment. Here is their chlorinator, pump is down there, filters, they have three different filters, right down here is the flow rate indicator, like the spedometer on your car, it’s in gallons per minute, tells you how much water is going through the system at one time, making sure the level is right,” added Eubanks.

Inspectors measure chlorine levels to assure it is the appropriate level to kill bacteria.

They also inspect ladders to make sure they are secure and underwater lights to determine if they present any electrical hazard.

In Davidson County, inspectors visit 871 different pools each month they are open and close as many as 20 pools a month for violations.

You can call the health department directly to find out how your area pool scored or you can visit Health.Nashville.gov.