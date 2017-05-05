House GOP resolves differences over Tennessee spending plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – House Republicans have resolved their differences over the state’s $37 billion annual spending plan.

A day after a series of heated exchanges and amendments on the House floor that threatened to blow up the budget bill, the chamber returned into session on Friday to restore most of the original plan.

The chamber voted 83-2 to send the measure to the Senate, which is expected to send the bill to the governor next week.

The only major change that ended up being placed into the document was to direct $55 million to county road programs. That money had originally been designated by Gov. Bill Haslam to start tackling a $10 billion backlog in state highway and bridge projects.

The state constitution requires lawmakers to pass a balanced budget plan every year.