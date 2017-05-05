Derby Day Party to be held in Franklin Saturday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seersucker suits, sundresses and big hats will set the scene at the annual Derby Day Party in Franklin on Saturday.

The event is being hosted by the Brentwood (TN) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. in conjunction with the AIM TN Foundation.

The Derby Party will go on rain or shine.

The event is free; however, donations will be accepted to help fund scholarships for the Chapter’s Guide Right Program and Kappa League Program at McGavock High School.

“This is an opportunity to enjoy the Kentucky Derby, and help deserving students at the same time,” said The Brentwood (TN) Alumni Chapter Polemarch Billy Williams. “This is our way of giving back to the community.

The Derby Day Party will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cool Springs Marriot Hotel located at 700 Cool Springs Blvd.