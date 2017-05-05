Clarksville runaway remains missing after nearly a week

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a runaway teen girl who has not been seen in nearly a week.

According to a release, Daniela Pacaja-Medina was last seen leaving her home around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in a blue four-door car with two other teens.

Police said the 16-year-old may have been headed toward Nashville and that she previously attended Antioch High School.

Pacaja-Medinia is said to have taken her social security card, passport and green card with her when she left her home.

She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Shaw at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5389 or the Tips Line at 931-645-8277.