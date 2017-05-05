4 cases of mumps reported in Memphis area since March

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015 file photo, a pediatrician holds a dose of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine at his practice in Northridge, Calif. A new study published in the journal Science suggests the measles vaccine not only prevents measles, but may also help the body ward off other infections. The vaccine was in the spotlight this year after a large measles outbreak linked to Disneyland sickened people in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Health officials say four cases of mumps have been identified in the Memphis area since March.

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said Thursday that it is not unexpected to have mumps cases in the area, with outbreaks taking place in neighboring states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42 states reported about 2,570 mumps cases from Jan. 1 to April 22.

The health department says mumps is caused by a virus and is transmitted through droplets expelled when people cough or sneeze. People may not become sick until about 12 to 25 days after exposure.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands. People with facial swelling should consult their health care provider or the health department.