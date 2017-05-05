Man, 3-year-old both shot in accidental shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 3-year-old little girl and 27-year-old man were both shot Friday afternoon in an accidental shooting.

Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll told News 2 the call came in just after 3 p.m. from an apartment on Caldwell Lane.

The child was taken by LifeFlight in stable condition to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the man was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said how the firearm was discharged is still being determined.

Further details weren’t immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

