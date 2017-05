COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department reported Martell Peete missing around 2 a.m. Friday.

Martell is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Details surrounding his disappearance were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727 or CrimeStoppers at 931-381-4900.