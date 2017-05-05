1 charged, 2 sought for Hendersonville credit card fraud

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was arrested and police are searching for two others wanted for credit card fraud at Middle Tennessee Walmart stores.

Hendersonville officers were called to the Walmart on Anderson Lane to investigate suspicious credit card activity.

The investigation led to the arrest of David Rios, 24, of Hialeah, Florida.

Hendersonville police reported Rios was located at the store with an altered debit car, which had stolen credit card information re-encoded on its chip.

Rios previously used the card at additional Walmart stores in Gallatin and Lebanon, according to police.

Police are searching for two other men who were with Rios.

Rios was booked into the Sumner County jail and charged with criminal simulation, theft of property under $1,000 and 12 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.