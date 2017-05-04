Video shows suspects walking calmly out of West Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance video shows exactly what Daniel Clark and Trinity Quinn did after a West Nashville store clerk was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Moments after the deadly shooting, the two calmly walk out of the Exxon station with stolen keys in their hand in an effort to get away.

According to police, Clark took a pair of keys from John “Daniel” Stevens after he was shot.

Surveillance video shows the 28-year-old man and 15-year-old girl walk up to an SUV and try to open it.

After trying both sides, Clark shoots into the window and opens the door. He and Quinn both get inside and try to start the car.

When it wouldn’t start, the two got out and ran into the woods where they were found Thursday morning.

News 2 spoke with a nearby business owner who called the deadly shooting a tragedy for the area.

“It’s been very upsetting as I feel like a life has been taken that didn’t deserve any of this nor did his family,” the business owner said. “He was just an innocent, nice, mild-mannered veteran that has always been kind to everybody. It is sad and shocking at the same time that this kind of behavior in our society is happening.”

News 2 also spoke with the clerk’s family Thursday. They said they are grateful for all the support they have received from the community.

He and his wife had been married for 17 years. Flowers have been left outside the Exxon station where he worked.

West Harpeth Funeral Home is donating their services to the family. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $9,000 for the family.