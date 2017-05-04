Trinity Quinn just the latest in disturbing trend of teenage homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The cases against two murder suspects are moving forward with both accused in the death of a Nashville gas station clerk.

The attorney for 15-year-old Trinity Quinn waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. The state may seek to try the teenager as an adult.

Quinn is the latest in what officials call a disturbing trend in Nashville: teenage homicide.

“Unfortunately, we have had too many homicide cases involving juveniles,” said Kathy Sinback, Court Administrator with the Metropolitan Juvenile Court.

Quinn is only the latest. A flurry of mug shots has been shared by Metro police since January.

“In just January of this year alone, we had six juveniles charged with homicide here in Nashville,” said Sinback.

According to numbers gathered by the police department, juvenile crime numbers rose compared to this point last year in assault, robbery, theft, and homicide.

As of April 26, Nashville was on pace to double juvenile homicide in 2017.

“It is unfortunately way too common,” explained Sinback. “That’s why we’re working with programs with the court to catch these situations.”

