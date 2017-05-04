Titans safety Kevin Byard has huge expectations for rookie class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans safety Kevin Byard said he is extremely excited about the draft class general manager Jon Robinson put together last week.

While that’s the reaction with virtually every player on every team in the league, Byard has a unique perspective on a Titans class that had three of its top four picks play at the mid-major level.

The Titans took Byard last year in third round out of Middle Tennessee, and he says he knows these guys can also play.

“It’s crazy because, well, the first four picks, I actually played against three of them! I played against Corey Davis in the bowl game my senior year. I played against Jonnu Smith and Taywan Taylor, you know, we played them every year at Western Kentucky and FIU so, I know those guys very well and I think they’re all going to be beasts, so I’m glad to have them here,” he told News 2.

Davis torched Byard and his Blue Raiders in the 2015 Bahamas Bowl catching 8 balls for 183 yards and a touchdown. Davis averaged 22.9 yards per catch in that game, and Byard said he immediately knew he was special.

“So, I played him my bowl game my senior season and he lit us up! I said leaving the field he’s going to be a first-round talent. I didn’t know where he was going to go, but I knew he was going to be a first round talent. He has speed, he’s a big body, 6-3, 200 pounds and he definitely stretch the defense,” Byard explained.

Davis, Taylor, and Smith are all considered to be explosive players with the ability to pile up yards after the catch.

Davis never averaged less than 14 yards a catch. Smith led all tight ends in college football as a sophomore with 61 receptions, 710 yards and 8 touchdowns. Taylor averaged over 17 yards per catch the last three seasons at Western Kentucky.

All three players scored at least one touchdown against Byard and the Blue Raiders.