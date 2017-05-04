Suspect wanted for stealing employee’s purse in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police are looking for a man who took a woman’s purse while she was working and used her credit cards.

Police said the theft happened on April 25 at a Lebanon business.

After stealing her purse, the suspect went on to use the victim’s card to make purchases at multiple businesses

The man was described by police as in his early to mid-20s, 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall with short dreadlocks and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lebanon police at 615-453-4345.