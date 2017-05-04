Rutherford County jailer fired after arrest for rape of a child

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A detention deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday on charges of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

According to his arrest report, Mark Garza is accused of forcing the victim onto a bed and raping her after waiting for her to come out of a bathroom in October 2013.

The sheriff’s office says they placed Garza on administrative leave with pay on April 18 after learning he was being investigating by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

He was them placed on administrative leave without pay 10 days later on April 28 and fired Thursday after he was arrested.

Garza, 23, had been with the sheriff’s office since last June.

He was booked into the Rutherford County jail and released after making $150,000 bond.