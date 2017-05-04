Police searching for person of interest in attack on Franklin women

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who could be connected to two separate attacks on women at their Franklin homes.

Franklin police are looking for 24-year-old Thomas Burns, who is a person of interest in an attack on a woman on Toll House Circle.

Detectives are investigating to determine if Burns could be connected to another incident on Downs Boulevard.

In that incident, a woman felt threatened and ran inside her home while the man rang her doorbell over and over again.

Burns was recently released from the Williamson County jail after he was arrested for assault on March 25.

Burns is homeless and believed to be in a wooded area near Toll House Circle at the time of the attack.

Franklin police caution women to be more aware of their surroundings and have stepped up patrols in the areas of both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin police at 615-794-2513