Police: Mt. Juliet teen evades officers on dirt bike until he runs out of gas

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old in Mt. Juliet is out on bond after authorities say he evaded officers on a dirt bike until he ran out of gas.

Police say they were called to CEVA Logistics around 10:30 a.m. last Friday on reports someone on a dirt bike was trespassing.

The caller said the person was driving recklessly through the parking lot and jumping a hill on CEVA’s property, noting it’s an on-going problem.

According to a press release, an officer tried to stop and warn the person, later identified as Jordan Rogers, but he sped away.

Officers reportedly continued to spot the 18-year-old in the area as he was driving through different private properties.

He was ultimately arrested after he ran out of gas and was again spotted by police pushing his dirt bike.

The press release states that during the arrest, Rogers said that he was aware officers were attempting to stop him and he did not want to be apprehended.

He was booked into the Wilson County jail and charged with evading arrest. He’s since posted bond.